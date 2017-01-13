Banging The Hits

Rihanna Rules Dance Club Songs With ‘Love on the Brain,’ Her 28th No. 1

January 13, 2017 / by Romel Ward / Blog

    Rihanna rakes in her 28th career leader on Billboard‘s Dance Club Songs chart (dated Jan. 21), as “Love on the Brain” bumps 2-1. Originally a ballad, “Love” was lifted into clubs via remixes from Barry Harris, Gigamesh and Don Diablo, among others.   In the tally of the most No. 1s in the […]

Pitbull, The-Dream, Gallant & Music Insiders Share 2017 Predictions

January 10, 2017 / by Romel Ward / Blog

  “What’s happening in America and around the world right now requires artists to really think about what they put out. I’m hopeful the political and social climate will inspire great art.”   —Bibi Bourelly Remie Geoffoi Bibi Bourelly     “I predict the end of exclusives. Fans don’t want to have to choose between various […]

Alkaline’s Fans Bash Beenie Man

January 8, 2017 / by Romel Ward / Blog

  Fans of dancehall artiste Alkaline have launched a vicious social media attack on the ‘King of the Dancehall’ Beenie Man, following comments he made about the entertainer recently.   During a recent stage show performance, Beenie Man told fans that Alkaline had stated that he was “done with dutty Jamaica”.   “Mi just want […]

Soulja Boy Apologizes for ‘Acting Out’ After Ugly Feud With Chris Brown

January 4, 2017 / by Romel Ward / Blog

    Soulja Boy has apologized for “acting out” after his explosive, headline-making feud with Chris Brown. In a Twitter video posted Wednesday, January 4, the rapper told fans that his mother was recently hospitalized.     “I know she’s not proud of my actions and what I’ve been doing recently” Soulja Boy, 26, explained. […]

DJ Puffy wins Red Bull #3style World Finals 2016

December 18, 2016 / by Romel Ward / Blog

  Slam FM’s very own Andre ‘DJ Puffy’ Parris went to Chile, scratched, competed, qualified and won.   He made history for Barbados when he won his qualifier on day two of the 2016 Red Bull #3Style competition and then made history for the entire Caribbean by winning the World Finals tonight, December 17.   […]

Ceelo Green Breaks Silence on Cell Phone Explosion Video

December 18, 2016 / by Romel Ward / Blog

  After video footage showing Ceelo Green collapsing onto the floor after a cellphone seemingly exploded in his hand went viral Saturday, the singer is speaking out about the incident.   The singer took to Facebook Saturday evening to tell fans that the footage was fake and that he wasn’t harmed.   “I just want […]

Andre ‘DJ Puffy’ Parris is in the #RB3Style World Finals

December 15, 2016 / by clementfaria / Blog

Today is a historic occasion because Puffy is the first Barbadian to qualify and win his round to advance and represent Barbados and the Caribbean region at the RedBull #Thre3style World Finals. He was announced the winner of the Day 2 Qualifier moments ago in Santiago, Chile. At 1:57 am the six disc jocks who competed […]

Sherri Shepherd’s Ex-Husband Is Requesting an Increase in Child Support

December 13, 2016 / by clementfaria / Blog

Sherri Shepherd‘s ex-husband Lamar Sally is requesting increased child support for the couple’s 2-year-old son, Lamar Sally, Jr., according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. L.J., now 2, was conceived using Sally’s sperm and a donor egg, so Shepherd does not have a genetic connection to the boy. In November 2015, a Pennsylvania court of […]

