50 Cent Says No Beef With Chris Brown After Exiting Party Tour

On Wednesday (March 29), reports surfaced that 50 Cent would no longer perform on Chris Brown‘s Party Tour. Despite rumors floating around about a possible strain in Brown and 50’s friendship, the rap mogul deflected the false news reported by TMZ on his Instagram.

After TMZ’s headline read “I Never Signed Chris Brown Tour Deal…They Can’t Afford Me,” 50 called out the site. “I would never say my friends can’t afford me,” he wrote on Instagram. “This run wasn’t handled correctly, I’m still on set filming Den of Thieves.” 50 has been locked in on his forthcoming heist movie, which also stars Gerald Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Earlier this week, the “In Da Club” hitmaker also revealed his intentions to return to music. He posted a photo on Instagram with 2 Chainz, noting that he and the “No Lie” MC teamed up for a collaboration. “I knocked out a joint with @hairweavekiller today we got some heat —- New Music coming soon!!! #effenvodka,” he wrote.

As for Brown, he’s currently on his Party Tour. Other acts on the bill include Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, and Kap G.

