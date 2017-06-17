50 Cent Torches Tupac Biopic: It’s ‘TRASH’

It’s been mere hours since the Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me hit theaters, and the film is already stirring up drama. Rapper and former ‘Pac collaborator 50 Cent took to Instagram to give his review of the film, and it’s not pretty.

“Man I watched the 2 PAC film, that was some bullsh–,” the rapper wrote. “Catch that sh– on a fire stick, trust me. LOL SMH TRASH.”

He’s not the first artist to react with distaste for the film, which stars Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Tupac.

Jada Pinkett Smith — a close friend of Tupac’s before his murder — bashed the film for getting her relationship with the legendary rapper wrong in a series of angry tweets, a betrayal she called “deeply hurtful.”

The film has also received a number of less-than-stellar reviews from the film critic world, with some calling it “uninspired” and “a muddled vision.”

