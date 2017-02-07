50 Cent’s Son Marquise Released His Debut Single and It’s One Big Diss to His Dad

50 Cent‘s oldest son, Marquise Jackson, is following in his dad’s rapping footsteps — but he may not be crediting his father as one of his inspirations.

Jackson just dropped his debut single, “Different,” on Monday (Feb. 6), which happened to be the 14th anniversary of 50’s debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Rather than honoring his dad with the song, though, Jackson took the opposite approach and totally called 50 out for not having the best relationship with his son.

“Lost my dad, he’s still alive,” Jackson raps. The song is inspired by Dr. Dre’s 2001 track “What’s the Difference” (which featured Eminem and Xzibit).

Speaking to Rap-Up about the personal tune, Jackson touched on his broken relationship with 50. “Growing up, my dad was my superhero,” he told the outlet. “It was like having a father who was Superman, more or less. But then, as I got older, you start realizing things or you start seeing certain patterns and it takes an effect on your relationship with people. That’s what happened with me and my father.”

Jackson also admitted that “Different” was “more or less me just venting, me getting a lot of frustrations, a lot of feelings out.” He added, “People say they can hear the hunger inside the track and that’s what I was feeling at the moment.” A spokesperson for 50 Cent could not be reached at press time for reaction to Jackson’s comments.

The nearly three-minute track doesn’t completely focus on 50, though, as Jackson also raps about his flourishing rap career. Jackson’s debut mixtape, Escape, is set to be released sometime this year.

Listen to “Different” below.

