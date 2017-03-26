Adele Gives Emotional Tribute to the London Attack Victims During New Zealand Concert

Adele made a personal and touching tribute to the victims of the London terror attack during her New Zealand concert Thursday night (March 23).

The Grammy-winner seemed emotionally shaken up about the event that occurred on London’s Parliament building, which left four people dead and 40 others injured. “Today there was a terror attack in my home town of London,” she explained. “I’m literally on the other side of the world, and I want them to see our lights and to hear us.”

“Everyone [I know] is fine, but there are four people that aren’t fine,” continued the singer. “I feel very far away and very strange not being at home. All I want to do today is just be at home and be with my friends and family.”

Adele then proceeded to dedicate her rendition of “Make You Feel My Love” to the victims, delivering a stirring performance.

