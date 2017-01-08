Alkaline’s Fans Bash Beenie Man

Fans of dancehall artiste Alkaline have launched a vicious social media attack on the ‘King of the Dancehall’ Beenie Man, following comments he made about the entertainer recently.

During a recent stage show performance, Beenie Man told fans that Alkaline had stated that he was “done with dutty Jamaica”.

“Mi just want you to know a dat him say outta him mouth, and unuh same one a say ‘whoi’. Mi just want unuh know. People, mi a one of the dutty Jamaican who like come a Jamaica fi perform fi the dutty people dem,” Beenie Man said to screaming fans.

Having got word of Beenie Man’s statements, Alkaline blasted him in a post on social media.

“Big p…. Beenie Man. Me know yuh? How yuh so lie,” the post said. Alkaline then instructed his followers to tag the Beenie Man in their comments to make him aware of his response.

Social media users did just that, and within an hour the post received more than 600 comments, with fans lashing out at Beenie for starting an unwarranted feud between himself and Alkaline.

old artistes

“Beenie just a look a forward. Him always a fight di yute dem and neva buss a soul,” one user commented.

“He’s just mad that his career is over and you’re doing well. I don’t know why these old artistes nuh guh sit and mek the youth dem rise,” another posted.

While some users called out Beenie Man for being ‘badmind’, others directed threats at him, warning the artiste to avoid any further confrontation.

“Beenie yuh a f… round with yuh life. Yuh wi dead youth. Why yuh go trouble weh nuh trouble you,” one user posted.

Seemingly unbothered by the comments, Beenie Man took to Instagram yesterday afternoon to respond to Alkaline.

“Mi glad how di artiste hear me. A two years now di fans a support him music and cyaa see him. I only hope him do some show now fi spite me and please him fans. Since a deh so di ting reach. Mi please my fans and fi dem pickney fi decades now. Pay my dues and show my respect to the music, musicians, deejays, promoters, patrons, and sound system,” he said.