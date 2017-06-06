ARIANA GRANDE VISITS INJURED FANS IN MANCHESTER HOSPITAL

Before Ariana Grande’s star-studded “One Love Manchester” concert this weekend, the pop superstar is making time for her injured fans.

On Friday (June 2), the singer visited many of the victims who were hurt at her “Dangerous Woman World Tour” stop on May 22, where a terror attack led to 22 deaths and many more injuries.

Appearing at the hospital, Grande took photos with some of those victims. She took silly selfies, sticking her tongue out with one fan, and making kissy faces with two others. She also comforted one of the youngest patients.

On Sunday (June 4), Grande will be joined by Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Usher, and Niall Horan, among others, at the “One Love Manchester” benefit concert, which is taking place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. The event will air on ABC and other networks around the world.

“This Sunday, when Ariana Grande and her friends return to the stage, the world will stand united with families in Manchester and across the United Kingdom,” said Ben Sherwood, president, Disney ABC Television Group. “ABC and Freeform look forward to sharing the music community’s message of love, hope and resilience.”

Grande and the artists performing at “One Love Manchester” aren’t alone in their quest to help the victims of this heinous crime. Most recently, Universal Music Group — home to Grande — donated $500,000 to the victims.

“The Universal Music Group global family is proud to stand with Ariana Grande and its other performing artists in their support for the victims and families affected by the Manchester attack with a combined donation of $500,000 to the ‘We Love Manchester Emergency Fund,’” the label said in a statement.

Following the terror attack, Ariana reached out to fans. “My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones,” she wrote. “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”

