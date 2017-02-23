Bajans Heavy In The Mix at Machel Monday

Machel Monday – Journey of a Soca King was a wonderful celebration of calypso and soca music, charting the evolution of an artform that started in the Caribbean and has now fused with genres from around the world.

Few would dispute that Machel Montano is the frontrunner of this generation of artistes when it comes to expanding the global reach of soca music through musical collaborations across genres and continents. And Machel Monday is his flagship show, held as the Trinidad Carnival comes to a climax, where he brings together those he has worked with throughout the year, as well as the most popular soca acts in Trinidad and other regional carnivals.

Judging from Monday night’s lineup, Barbados has had a great season – perhaps signalling the second wave of the ‘Bajan invasion’ first seen in the 1990s with the likes of Rupee, Krosfyah and Alison Hinds.

Of the 25 guest acts, seven of them hailed from the 246 – the highest percentage of non-Trinidadian acts. Additionally, the backing band for the opening set of the show was none other than De Red Boyz band – also out of Barbados.

Marvay, who has earned a spot in Friday’s International Soca Monarch finals, performed his popular Know De Face during the opening set. The crowd was still warming up, but responded well as they sang along with the catchy hook. Meanwhile, Nikita was on top of her vocal game, as she filled in for Destra on the collab with Farmer Nappy, Technically.

Tridents took over during the middle segment of the show – literally. The broken trident flashed prominently on the stage screens as the Bajan bashment soca brigade got the crowd ‘brukking out’ in a short sweep. King Bubba FM got the ball rolling with Who Drinking Rum and Calling In Sick, and Marzville and Stiffy continued the hype with Bang Bim and Tek Off Something. 2017 ISM finalist, Peter Ram, finished it off with his massive hits, All Ah We and Good Morning, which had the entire Hasely Crawford Stadium singing along.

Trinidad seems to have a special love for Rupee and he didn’t disappoint his fans when he came on a little while later to deliver a medley of past and present hits, Tipsy, Tempted to Touch, Blame It On The Music, I’ll Be Okay and Jump.

Also getting some love was the 2016 Red Bull 3style Champion, DJ Puffy, who mixed and scratched dancehall, reggae, salsa and soca tracks together in a blend that showed the versatility of the various musical genres emanating from the Caribbean.

The Journey of a Soca King was a journey through calypso music history, bringing together the past, present and future of the genre in a waistline-moving, hip-swaying, foot-stamping package.

Among the best stops along the trip was when Gypsy, Baron, Drupatee and David Rudder joined Machel onstage with Calypso Rose, who at 76 years old, is still thrilling global audiences and is fresh off winning a prestigious music award in France.

Another top moment was when MX Prime, lead singer on the 2017 monster hit Full Extreme, also showed his evolution as he and Machel took us back to the Magga Dan era with Love To You Tonight.

The audience was also taken down memory lane as Machel went through his vast repertoire, showcasing his growth from Xtatik, Machel Montano HD and now The Monk.

As the show built to a climax, the audience was swept up in the ‘stink and dutty’ pull of the drums when Machel joined forces with longtime perceived rival Bunji Garlin to close the show with their 2017 collab ‘Buss Head’, a pulsating tribute to the Afro-centric art form of stick-fighting that – quite fittingly- transforms fighting and conflict into artistry.

CREDIT: LOOPNEWSBARBADOS.COM

PHOTO COMPLIMENTS CNC3.CO.TT