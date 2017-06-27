Beyonce & JAY-Z’s Twin Babies Are Out of the Hospital: Report

Beyoncé and JAY-Z reportedly took their newborn twins home from the hospital late last week, according to TMZ. The newborns’ first home? A sprawling, $400,000-per-month Malibu rental, as The Daily Mail first reported.

A real-estate source confirmed to People that the couple rented a fully furnished, 10-bed, 14-bath villa earlier this month and that the family will live there until they find a permanent residence in Los Angeles.

But it wasn’t just the twins Beyoncé took home this past week: The multi-Grammy-winning singer dominated the BET Awards on Sunday night, winning five of the seven categories she was nominated for, including best female R&B/pop artist and album of the year (for Lemonade).

Although the singer was not present at the Leslie Jones-hosted show — presumably cozying up with the twins and the rest of her family in their new home — her protégés Chloe x Halle were in the building and accepted the Coca-Cola Viewer’s Choice Award for “Sorry” on “Miss Bey’s” behalf by reading a heartfelt “note of gratitude” the star wrote.

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM