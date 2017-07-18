BEYONCÉ Reveals First Photo Of Twins SIR and RUMI CARTER

The Carter twins are ready to make their debut. In honor of their one-month birthday, Beyoncé has shared the first photo of her and JAY-Z’s son and daughter, Sir and Rumi Carter.

The pic, which she revealed on Instagram on Thursday evening (July 13), was styled in the same vein as her pregnancy announcement. Bey donned a floral crown and blue veil, while proudly holding her newborn twins in her arms.

She captioned the photo, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today” and used the prayer hands, heart, and family emojis to symbolize the five members of the Carter crew.

This marks the first time that the world has seen a photo of the newest members of the Carter family. The twins were born on June 13 in Los Angeles and are currently residing in Malibu with their parents and five-year-old sister Blue Ivy.

CREDIT: RAP-UP.COM