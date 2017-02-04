Beyonce Reveals Pregnancy on Instagram

Is it twins?!

The Carter family is getting in formation to welcome a new member to its family. oNOn Wednesday Beyonce revealed on Instagram she is pregnant.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyonce captioned the photo. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.” The caption has caused speculation as to whether or not twins are on the way.

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM