Big Sean Says Mental Patient Attacked Him at Record Store Signing

Big Sean took to social media Saturday morning (Feb. 18) to clear the air about being attacked by a fan during his CD signing in Queens, N.Y., on Friday night.

The rapper, who was in Queens to promote his new No. 1 album, I Decided., tweeted that a fan who tried to attack him had just been released from a mental hospital.

“Some guy waited in line in the cold since 10am, bought my CD, when I signed his CD n shook his hand he TRIED to hit me off guard,” Sean wrote. “He claimed he had wrote songs for Michael Jackson, Jay Z n was wit Birdman etc. I’m hoping he’s getting the proper treatment he needs.”

The assailant was quickly taken down by Big Sean’s bodyguards and arrested by police offers, TMZ reports.

