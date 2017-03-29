Blac Chyna Slams Tyga for Allegedly Failing to Pay Child Support

Blac Chyna flooded her Snapchat with allegations against her baby’s father, rapper Tyga, accusing him of not paying child support.

According to her posts (March 28), the model and Lashed Cosmetics entrepreneur claims, “It’s funny now to me !!! But when Tyga and side n—a kicked me out !!! And they wanted to see me fail ! lol … And 2 grind from the dirt !!!!! No child support!”

She continued, “N—a is like hoes ! So imma treat u like that ! No paying Jenny ! Wow.”

Chyna also alleges that the rapper has been running his mouth about their family business, even referencing their four-year-old son King Cairo. “Stop running to ur money ! Telling my business about King ! I bet any money ! I got more money then ur account Tyga, Michael ! !!!”

No Snapchat rant from Chyna would be complete without name-checking Tyga’s current beau, Kylie Jenner, and Kylie’s brother, Rob Kardashian, who also welcomed a child with Blac Chyna last November. “So go tell Kylie , and Rob ! About our son Account ! Cause that’s the only reason I’m contacting ur f-g a– ! But u wanna make it like I want u lol !”

“Tyga ur a b-tch ! And u can go get ur mom , or ur b-tch ! Lol ! !!!! Or ur n—a u fuckin ,,, or Terrell , or heather !,” added Chyna, alleging that Tyga was gay. She wrapped it up by plugging the address for her Lashed beauty boutique.

Meanwhile, Tyga is snapping flicks from the studio where he is working on his upcoming mixtape B-tch I’m The Sh-t 2. To note, his mentions are also flooded with “#PayJenny” hashtags in reference to Chyna’s Snaps.

Tyga recently told People that he was trying to cut back on spoiling King with gifts. “He likes everything I like — cars, women, jewelry,” he said. “I’m trying to cut back with him on the gifts because he gets very, very spoiled. He thinks he is supposed to have all of that, so I have to teach him that I work hard to get everything.”

A rep for Tyga did not immediately respond to Billboard‘s requests for comment.

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM