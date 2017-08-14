Cardi B Scores Top 10 Single With ‘Bodak Yellow’

Cardi B is making major moves on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Bronx rapper’s single “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” cracks the top 10 this week, rising from No. 14 to No. 8.

This makes Bardi the first female rapper to enter the top 10 with a debut entry on the chart since Iggy Azalea did so with her Charli XCX-assisted “Fancy” back in 2014. As previously reported, “Bodak” is the highest-charting single by an unaccompanied female rapper since Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda.”

With this achievement, the former “Love & Hip Hop” star also notches the fastest ascent to the Hot 100’s top 10 for a debut hit by a female solo artist in a lead role since Meghan Trainor’s 2014 chart-topper “All About That Bass.”

Much of “Bodak Yellow’s” success comes from streaming. This week, it notched 31.4 million streams, rising 28 percent from last week’s already impressive numbers. This was enough to give her the top Streaming Gainer award for the second consecutive week. That success could continue as Bardi plans on releasing a Spanish version of the smash single.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito (Remix)” featuring Justin Bieber tops the chart for the 14th time, the second-longest streak in the history of the chart.

“Despacito (Remix)” is one of only nine singles to have this distinction, along with tracks like Mark Ronson’s Bruno Mars-aided “Uptown Funk,” Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together,” and The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling.” The only song to lead the chart for longer was Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” from 1995.

CREDIT: RAP-UP.COM