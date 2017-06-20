Carlos Santana: DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson Tiller’s ‘Wild Thoughts’ Brings ‘Maria Maria’ to a ‘New Dimension’

DJ Khaled‘s latest single “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller is a rush of nostalgia. The beat for the track, which arrived on Friday and will appear on the well-connected producer’s 10th studio effort Grateful, due this Friday, heavily relies on the 1999 Carlos Santana classic “Maria Maria,” with contributions from The Product G&B and Wyclef Jean‘s The Refugee Camp.

The sexy guitar riffs played by Santana mixed with The Product G&B’s silky smooth earworm of a hook and Jean’s repeat-worthy ad-libs have made it an eternal summer classic. Fortunately, DJ Khaled’s reboot gets the co-sign from the musician behind the hip-shaking original.

“There is a reason that the infectious groove/theme that Wyclef and I created on ‘Maria Maria’ still resonates today,” Santana said in a statement sent to Billboard. “It speaks to the heart. DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson take that vibe and bring it to a new dimension with ‘Wild Thoughts,’ but the groove and essence of the song is still intact.”

Adds Santana’s collaborator Wyclef Jean: “It’s great to see my work being sampled by this new generation. Many thanks to DJ Khaled for introducing me, Santana and [producer] Jerry Wonda to a whole new generation of music lovers.”

Santana notes that the Supernatural album highlight will get the ladies, every time. “‘Maria Maria’ was and will always be that feel-good summer song that speaks to women, and ‘Wild Thoughts’ is an extension of that summer song vibe that is timeless,” he adds. “I am honored that DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson felt the intense intentionality of ‘Maria Maria’ and have shared this summer vibe with the world.”

