Banging The Hits

Carlos Santana: DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson Tiller’s ‘Wild Thoughts’ Brings ‘Maria Maria’ to a ‘New Dimension’

June 20, 2017/ Romel Ward / Blog

rihanna-dj-khaled-wild-thoughts-2017-billboard-1548

 

DJ Khaled‘s latest single “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller is a rush of nostalgia. The beat for the track, which arrived on Friday and will appear on the well-connected producer’s 10th studio effort Grateful, due this Friday, heavily relies on the 1999 Carlos Santana classic “Maria Maria,” with contributions from The Product G&B and Wyclef Jean‘s The Refugee Camp.

 

The sexy guitar riffs played by Santana mixed with The Product G&B’s silky smooth earworm of a hook and Jean’s repeat-worthy ad-libs have made it an eternal summer classic. Fortunately, DJ Khaled’s reboot gets the co-sign from the musician behind the hip-shaking original.

 

“There is a reason that the infectious groove/theme that Wyclef and I created on ‘Maria Maria’ still resonates today,” Santana said in a statement sent to Billboard. “It speaks to the heart. DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson take that vibe and bring it to a new dimension with ‘Wild Thoughts,’ but the groove and essence of the song is still intact.”

 

Adds Santana’s collaborator Wyclef Jean: “It’s great to see my work being sampled by this new generation. Many thanks to DJ Khaled for introducing me, Santana and [producer] Jerry Wonda to a whole new generation of music lovers.”

 

Carlos Santana performs at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami in 2002.

 

Santana notes that the Supernatural album highlight will get the ladies, every time. “‘Maria Maria’ was and will always be that feel-good summer song that speaks to women, and ‘Wild Thoughts’ is an extension of that summer song vibe that is timeless,” he adds. “I am honored that DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson felt the intense intentionality of ‘Maria Maria’ and have shared this summer vibe with the world.”

 

 

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM

Author: Romel Ward

Related posts

top