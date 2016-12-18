 

Green, 42, explained in his Facebook mea culpa that the clip was “from a smaller video that we were shooting for a new project I’m doing called ‘Gnarly Davidson.’ It’s supposed to set up and introduce the new character identity.”

 

The singer then apologized for having scared some of his fans.

 

“Forgive me, y’all. I’m still going to release the music, though,” he said. “I just want to let you know that I’m OK. OK? And I just want to thank everybody for their love and support and concern.”

 

He added that he was having a “very difficulty day dealing with everything.”

 

There’s no word on when fans can expect “Gnarly Davidson.”

 

ABC News reached out to reps for Green, but so far no word back.