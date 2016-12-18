Ceelo Green Breaks Silence on Cell Phone Explosion Video

After video footage showing Ceelo Green collapsing onto the floor after a cellphone seemingly exploded in his hand went viral Saturday, the singer is speaking out about the incident.

The singer took to Facebook Saturday evening to tell fans that the footage was fake and that he wasn’t harmed.

“I just want to let everybody know that I am alive and I’m well and I’m OK,” he said. “Truthfully, I’m really upset that anybody had to be emotionally disturbed by what they saw today.”

The clip, which appeared to be security camera footage, showed Green in a recording studio. Then the singer appears to answer a cell phone, which later explodes in his hand. The singer then collapses to the ground and the black and white video ends abruptly.

Green, 42, explained in his Facebook mea culpa that the clip was “from a smaller video that we were shooting for a new project I’m doing called ‘Gnarly Davidson.’ It’s supposed to set up and introduce the new character identity.” The singer then apologized for having scared some of his fans. “Forgive me, y’all. I’m still going to release the music, though,” he said. “I just want to let you know that I’m OK. OK? And I just want to thank everybody for their love and support and concern.” He added that he was having a “very difficulty day dealing with everything.” There’s no word on when fans can expect “Gnarly Davidson.” ABC News reached out to reps for Green, but so far no word back.

