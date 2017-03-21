Chance the Rapper Reaches Agreement in Child Support Case With Ex-Girlfriend

Chance the Rapper and his ex-girlfriend Kirsten Corley have reached an agreement in their child support case.

The two had originally agreed to a parenting plan in June 2016 for their now 18-month-old daughter, Kensli, that was dependent on them living together, the Chicago Tribune reports, but now they are in the process of setting up separate residences.

The new case was presented to a Cook County, Illinois, judge on Monday (March 20) and afterwards both sides’ lawyers praised the parties for resolving the matter quickly and civilly.

“This case ended quickly because of the unusually high level of cooperation between the parents putting their child’s best interest first,” Corley’s attorney, Enrico Mirabelli, told the Tribune.

Chance’s attorney, Tanya Stanish, told the newspaper the new agreement covers child support and parenting time.

“Overall, I’d say they did a good job and worked well together and came to a fair resolution for everyone.” said Stanish.

Chance told Complex in an interview published last week that he is considering moving back in with his parents.

“I’m in a unique position, but a lot of the things you would think you would get past, because of the quote-unquote successes that I’ve had, I’m honestly in real life thinking about moving in with my parents right now,” he said. “A lot of other people, if they were in my situation, if they were 23 and had a kid for the first time and were working, they would find comfort in staying with their parents if their parents were willing. I guess that’s what it all comes down to.”

