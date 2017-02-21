Chris Brown Explains Pulling Out of Boxing Match With Soulja Boy, Calls Beef ‘Immature’

After Soulja Boy shared on Twitter that his boxing match with Chris Brown was “off,” the singer revealed why he chose to bow out from the highly anticipated bout on Instagram.

“I bowed out of this Soulja Boy fight. I’mma tell you why, ’cause it was a legit thing on a positive scale. All the wrong people got in the way. The middlemen people got in the way. The homies, so to speak […] got in the way because they wanted a piece of the pie. It’s immature, first and foremost. Second of all, ain’t no n—a ever gon’ hold me up. However everything goes, this how we rocking. He gon’ see me.”

In a series of tweets posted earlier Tuesday (Feb. 21), Soulja Boy explained his side: “Chris Brown manager call my manager last night and said the fight is off and he’s not signing contract. Don’t ask me about the sh– no more.”

Brown also encouraged his fans to ignore the “other side’s” commentary, which could also be in reference to reports that his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran requested a restraining order against him following alleged death threats. “Make sure you don’t be listening to all the bullsh–,” he added. “Them people on the other side, let them do what they doing. I don’t know what the f— they talking about.”

The star-studded match was going to feature Brown going toe-to-toe against Soulja Boy with boxing legends Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield serving as their trainers, respectively.

