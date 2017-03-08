Ciara Flaunts Baby Bump For ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ & Talks Upcoming Album: ‘I Want To Make The World Dance’

Ciara has two babies on the way: her second child and her forthcoming album.

In a new feature for Harper’s Bazaar, the singer/dancer/mother lets her baby bump take the spotlight. She also poses with her adorable two-year-old son, Future Jr. While no mention of his rapping father of the same name makes the cut, CiCi shouts out her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, for being her personal cheerleader.

“If someone’s not supporting you and your vision and your dreams — whether it’s your relationship partner, your friend, whomever, then you’ve got to make sure to keep it moving,” she said. “If people aren’t lifting you up, even if you’re the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you. You don’t even realize that you’re losing yourself. And that’s the scariest place to be in life… I don’t want to lose myself. I love myself too much. I love life too much.”

Dani Brubaker for HarpersBazaar.com Ciara p for HarpersBazaar.com.

Ciara also doesn’t feed into Internet beefs that can often creep up between female artists, such as herself, Rihanna and Beyonce. As a volunteer for I Am That Girl, an organization that promotes self-love, she practices what she preaches. “There’s this unspoken word: love,” she said. “When you meet successful powerful women, you show each other love, because it is a tough environment.”

Music-wise, Ciara keeps a tight lip about her upcoming seventh album via Warner Bros. Records but does reveal her goal: “I want to make the world dance.”

Perhaps more exciting than the new project is her life at present. “I’m just super excited about this time in my life. Like, Oh my gosh, I can see my son running around, and soon it’s going to be two of these creatures running around!,” she said. “Our hands will be full of non-stop action.”

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM