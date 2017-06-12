Damian Marley Confirms Working With Jay Z on New Music: Exclusive

Over the weekend, rumors swirled after a photo of Jay Z and Damian Marley hanging out in Jamaica surfaced on social media. With the idea of a possible Jay Z album pervading the hip-hop scene, Marley added more fuel to the fire when he confirmed to Billboard that he and the Brooklyn MC recently worked together on some new music.

“We did some work in the studio recently and he wanted to come to Jamaica to get a tour of the place,” Marley tells Billboard over the phone. “He’s been to Jamaica before, but never Kingston. So he wanted to come down to Kingston and asked us if we could have been there to show him around and give him a tour musically, in terms of our history in Kingston.”

While Marley is currently on a European tour and focusing on his forthcoming album Stony Hill (dropping July 21), he acknowledged that the music will not live on his project, but possibly on Jay Z’s.

“Well, I did some work with him for some stuff that he’s working on,” Marley says. “I’m not really sure of the details of his project in that sense, but we worked on some music together. I’ve been a fan of his music since he came out. We’ve never done any musical work together. So that was a joy to finally work together musically.”

Last week, many fans questioned the possibility of a Jay Z album when cryptic 4:44 Tidal ads appeared around New York City and the Web. Once a trailer for 4:44 arrived, it turned out to be a film starring Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover, not a new Hov project.

Last month, Swizz Beatz teased fans on Instagram with a photo of him and Jay Z and the caption: “They don’t even know what’s about to happen ———- Album ModeZone⚡️.”

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM