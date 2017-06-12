DIDDY IS THE WORLD’S HIGHEST-PAID CELEBRITY

Can’t stop, won’t stop. Diddy stays on top.

With $130 million in a 12-month period, Sean Combs has been named the highest-paid celebrity in the world by Forbes, thanks in large part to Sean John, Ciroc, and his Bad Boy empire.

Puff Daddy was able to reach this impressive feat thanks to his many lucrative endeavors. He sold one-third of Sean John for an estimated $70 million. His Ciroc vodka partnership and the “Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour” also helped him bring in cash.

Seemingly responding to this honor, Puffy showed that he isn’t going to be distracted. “Stay focused,” he wrote on social media. “laser focused!!! #HustleHarder #CantStopWontStop”

Combs — who is planning to drop his Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story documentary on June 25 — recently said that these accolades are mostly about giving back. “It’s really about the things I can do with the success that I’ve had like opening up my charter school, Capital Prep in Harlem,” he told Billboard last month. “Donating a million dollars to my alumni, I’m really, really passionate about that. At the same time, I think that when my people see people that look like us on that list, in Forbes, handling business, it’s really the right way to get inspired so I make no apologies for being No. 1 on the list…It’s something that I’m proud of. I work hard.”

Topping the Forbes Celebrity 100 wasn’t easy, because Beyoncé was right on Diddy’s heels with $105 million. She earned that sum due to her “Formation World Tour” and the LEMONADE album and film combo, which came out last year.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling came in at No. 3 with $95 million, while Drake raked in $94 million, enough for the No. 4 slot. Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronald came in at No. 5 with $93 million.

Powered by streaming, The Weeknd managed to come in at No. 6 with $92 million. Elsewhere, Howard Stern (No. 7, $90 million), Coldplay (No. 8, $88 million), James Patterson (No. 9, $87 million), and LeBron James (No. 10, $86 million) rounded out the top 10.

Last month, Diddy also topped the Forbes Five and in September, he held the peak position on Forbes’ Hip-Hop Cash Kings list.

