DJ Khaled Lands Creative Director Role & Instagram Series ‘The Bless Up’ With Music Lifestyle Brand WeBuyGold

Throughout his career, DJ Khaled has proven to be a mastermind by nabbing big-time collaborations. On Tuesday (April 4), he bolstered his résumé by teaming up with music lifestyle brand WeBuyGold for his new show The Bless Up.

Set to debut exclusively on WeBuyGold’s Instagram page Tuesday, The Bless Up will follow Khaled as he tries to instill joy and happiness into the lives of several lucky fans. Through various Instagram tools, including the app’s feed, stories, slideshows and live tools, viewers will have the opportunity to watch The Bless Up. To score a visit from Khaled, fans were required to follow @WEBUYGOLD on Instagram and direct message the company a video describing an obstacle they’re currently battling in their lives.

Not only will Khaled be the first artist to have his own show with WeBuyGold, but he’ll also serve as their creative director. According to a press release, Khaled’s role will entail providing assistance in “developing, producing and appearing in WeBuyGold’s original content while also curating and exposing new music talent.”

“By working with WeBuyGold, we’re going to tell stories in a new way about the biggest and up-and-coming artists across music,” said DJ Khaled. “Our first show, The Bless Up, embodies everything I am about. It’s an opportunity for me to show how grateful I am and share that with my fans by blessing them up.”

Adds Dan Altmann, WeBuyGold co-founder: “Our vision at WeBuyGold is to pioneer new ways to tell stories on social and mobile platforms where we know talent and their fans are spending most of their time. We couldn’t think of a better person to join forces with than DJ Khaled as he shares our passion for storytelling on social media.”

Aside from Khaled’s The Bless Up show, WeBuyGold will unleash three more original shows this month, including MyAtlanta with renowned photographer Cam Kirk, CloseUp with singer/songwriter FLETCHER, and UpNext.

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM