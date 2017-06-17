DJ Khaled’s ‘Wild Thoughts’ Featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller Tops Billboard + Twitter Trending 140 Chart

DJ Khaled’s latest all-star single “Wild Thoughts,” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, surged to the top of the Billboard + Twitter Trending 140 chart Friday morning (June 16) shortly after its release.

The Billboard + Twitter Trending 140 chart measures the real-time acceleration of conversation around artists and their music on Twitter.

The chart-topper follows DJ Khaled’s previous Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “I’m The One” featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne, and “To The Max” featuring Drake, which debuted at No. 53 on this week’s Hot 100 chart (dated June 24).

“Wild Thoughts,” which samples Santana‘s 1997 hit “Maria Maria” and was co-written by PartyNextDoor, first appeared on the Trending 140 chart around 8 a.m. ET Friday morning and reached the top of the chart soon after. Khaled also released a music video for the single, which has clocked 600,000 global views on YouTube since its posting Friday morning (as of mid-day June 16).

The single arrives a week ahead of Khaled’s 10th full-length album Grateful, due out June 23.

