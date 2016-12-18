DJ Puffy wins Red Bull #3style World Finals 2016

He made history for Barbados when he won his qualifier on day two of the 2016 Red Bull #3Style competition and then made history for the entire Caribbean by winning the World Finals tonight, December 17.

When DJ Flip and DJ Byte announced DJ Puffy as the winner, the 25-year-old clasped his hands and dropped to his knees in complete shock.

Amongst the prizes that Puffy was presented with was a one-of-a-kind, special edition gold Pioneer set.

Just as he ended his set, in his winning speech he said, “I didn’t make history tonight, you did! “You all after Tuesday night, y’all embraced and showed me that love and all I could do is give it right back.”

Puffy added, “It’s truly a blessing to share stages with the top 23 deejays in the world, it has been an amazing and phenomenal couple of days. To all the sponsors – Red Bull, Pioneer, Serato, Dj City, everybody, thank you.”

He also thanked the audience, competitors and judges for embracing him over the past couple of days in Santiago, Chile.