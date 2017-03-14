Donald Trump’s Lawyer Says Snoop Dogg ‘Owes the President an Apology’ for ‘Lavender’ Video

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer is the latest critic of Snoop Dogg‘s buzzy “Lavender” video. Attorney Michael Cohen spoke to TMZ Live on Tuesday (March 14), calling out the rapper for his latest visual offering, which shows him aiming a toy gun at a clown parody of the president.

“It’s totally disgraceful. Snoop owes the president an apology,” he said. “There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him because I thought he was better than that.

“I’m not really sure I understand the artistic value to having somebody dress up as Trump and firing a weapon at him,” Cohen added. “I certainly would not have accepted it if it was President Obama. I certainly don’t accept it as President Trump, and in all fairness, it’s not funny, it’s not artistic.”

He continued, “If you have a protest, that’s fine. Make a point. But he has to learn that they have to respect the office of the presidency … Just because you want to hide behind the guise of artistic capabilities or artistic freedom of speech doesn’t make it right, and Snoop knows that, and he played very close to the line here.”

“Shame on you, Snoop,” concluded Cohen, who suggested that Snoop could be doing more for the community beyond making controversial videos and could perhaps join Trump’s Diversity Coalition. “You should be better than that, that’s for sure.”

Others who have weighed in on the headline-making video include Senator Marco Rubio and rappers Ice-T and Treach.

Billboard has reached out to Snoop Dogg’s reps for comment.