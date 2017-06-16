Dr. Dre Donates $10 Million For Compton High School Performing Arts Center

Dr. Dre gives back.

The iconic Straight Outta Compton rapper-producer has pledged to donate $10 million towards a state-of-the-art performing arts building at the new Compton High School, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“My goal is to provide kids with the kind of tools and learning they deserve,” he explained. “The performing arts center will be a place for young people to be creative in a way that will help further their education and positively define their future.”

The tools that this complex will provide will be wide-ranging, according to the report. Some of the perks include a theater, digital media production facilities, and cutting edge equipment and technology.

What makes this complex even more special, is that it will reportedly open its doors to Compton’s community. Satra Zurita, the president of Compton Unified School District’s governing board of trustees, said this adds to Dre’s legacy in his hometown.

“The support that Dre has shown to Compton over the years is unwavering,” explained Zurita. “We are so excited that we will now be home to one of the greatest performing arts centers in the country.”

The N.W.A legend will continue to be involved in the fundraising process, according to sources. Construction will reportedly commence in 2020.

Dre has donated towards educational institutions in the past. In 2013, he and Jimmy Iovine donated $70 million to USC to create the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts Technology and the Business of Innovation.

Speaking of Dre and Iovine, the duo’s longstanding bond will be the subject of HBO’s The Defiant Ones, which is set to air July 9 with appearances by Nas, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

CREDIT: RAP-UP.COM