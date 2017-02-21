Drake Confused by Kanye West’s Slams: ‘I Don’t Respect It At All’

In a new interview, Drake expressed confusion over criticism from Kanye West, saying, “I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time.”

Drake, who rarely gives interviews, made a special appearance with DJ Semtex on Saturday’s (Feb. 18) episode of the OVO Sound radio show on Beats 1.

The extensive hour-long chat was recorded last Monday (Feb. 13), the day after Drake skipped the Grammy Awards ceremony.

The Canadian rapper responded to West’s mid-concert verbal attack in November about his DJ Khaled collaboration “For Free.” “I think everybody has their own little things going on,” Drake shared. “I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time, because in the same breath, I went from being … like working on a project with him, to him sorta publicly shitting on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much.”

He continued: “I don’t really even understand the point you’re trying to make but whatever it is that you’re going through, I accept it, I don’t respect it at all. You know, because I feel like me and Khaled are just good people. I’m not sure why we’re the target of your choice that you made that night. And yeah I accept what you’re going through, and I just go and continue working on my own thing.”

Despite recent signs Drizzy and Yeezy have been collaborating for an upcoming project, it sounds like Drake is no longer interested.

“You know, the more and more this progresses, the more and more I just feel like keeping to myself, because it’s just so unpredictable. You never know which way people are gonna go,” he said. “I mean, streaming is the new record business, so yeah, I guess you could call it digital politics. That’s kinda a good name for a song. I might have to do that when I get upstairs.”

Drake said West was “really upset” to be left off his latest release, Views. “He really wanted to be on the record,” Drake shared.

While an early version of the song “Pop Style” featured West and Jay-Z as The Throne, they were left off the album version. Drake explained that they were cut because of “miscommunications.” Back in October, West blamed the omission on “some Tidal-Apple bullshit.”

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM