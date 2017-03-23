Drake Loves Sade So Much, He Got a Tattoo of Her Face

Drake has not been shy about his love for Sade, and now, he has a tattoo of her face.

Niki Norberg, a Swedish tattoo artist who has done two pieces for the rapper before, posted an Instagram photo of the new ink. The black-and-white portrait of Sade is signed “with love Sade x.”

Sade and Drake were in talks to collaborate back in 2011, but she ended up working with Jay Z instead on “The Moon and Sky (Remix).” Drake, however, consistently proves there are no hard feelings and has even developed a friendship with Sade over the years.

Just this week, Drake posted two photos of the iconic singer backstage at his London concerts for the Boy Meets World tour. One photo shows Drake smiling ear-to-ear next to the iconic singer. The other includes his mother in an embrace with the caption, “Two very important ladies in my life.

