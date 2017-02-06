Drake Teases Possible Young Money Reunion Concert

Last week, Young Money’s triumvirate of Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Drake reassembled to take a group picture showcasing their unity. On Sunday, Drake tantalized fans with the possibility of a reunion show featuring the label’s big three during his London show for his Boy Meets World Tour.

“I just got off the phone with Nicki and she told me to tell y’all, ‘Hello,’” he said. “We might have to do something special. We might have to do some Young Money reunion sh– out here this summer. I might have to bring all my friends from America, all my friends from Canada, the whole OVO.

“If you ready to work with me, I’mma work with you,” Drake added. “We gon’ come back and kill this sh–.”

After breaking up with Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj was spotted hanging out with Lil Wayne during his interview with NFL Gameday. Several weeks later, photos of her reuniting with her ex-beau’s nemesis, Drake, surfaced online. In 2015, Minaj refused to choose sides during Meek’s beef with Drake. Now that they have officially broken up, the “Anaconda” star has no qualms about being realigned with her home team.

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM