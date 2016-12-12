Drake’s upcoming project, More Life, will arrive in early 2017, according to the rapper’s manager Oliver El-Khatib, who made the announcement Saturday night (Dec. 10) on OVO Sound Radio.

Drake has already released four songs, including “Fake Love” and “Sneakin,’” from More Life, which was originally expected to be released in December.

Drake further confirmed the project’s 2017 release on Instagram.

“Finally got to play today after recovering from the ankle injury. Happy to be back at 100 and ready for More Buckets More Shows and More Life 2017,” he captioned a video of himself playing basketball.