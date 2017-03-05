Ed Sheeran Admits He Once ‘Cracked Justin Bieber Right in the Face’ With a Golf Club

Being friends with Ed Sheeran can apparently be a bit dangerous — at least if you’re Justin Bieber.

When the “Love Yourself” buddies were in Japan, Sheeran admitted that things got a little out of hand after having one too many at a local dive bar.

“He just drank water and I got hammered. Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth,” the British singer-songwriter explained to The Guardian. “I was like, ‘F–k, I need to aim this properly,’ and I swung. And you know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap? But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening? I heard a sound like the last one, and saw his security guard looking at me. I’d cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club. That was one of those ‘What the f–k?’ moments.”

Bieber’s security guard clearly wasn’t pleased, but Sheeran didn’t mention how Bieber himself reacted. Considering the “Sorry” singer hasn’t had any facial reconstruction surgery as of late, though, the strike of the golf club was seemingly not face-threatening.

Sheeran and Bieber have established both a friendly and professional relationship — they co-wrote Bieber’s “Love Yourself,” which Sheeran previously revealed he initially intended to put on his new album ÷ — but Sheeran can’t help confessing that being friends with some of the biggest names in the biz still blows his mind. For example, he had a dinner date with Russell Crowe after his Guardian interview: “How cool is that?,” he gushed.

“I’m a kid from Suffolk, not that attractive, literally grew up in the middle of nowhere, who now has the opportunity to move in a Hollywood world where people I’ve grown up watching want to hang out with me, and I’m really f–king excited by that,” he added. “I don’t care what people think. They’d do exactly the same thing in my situation.”

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM