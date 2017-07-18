Ed Sheeran Deletes Twitter Account

Ed Sheeran deleted his Twitter account on Monday (July 17), without providing any kind of public explanation to fans.

The action came a day after Sheeran appeared in a guest role on Game of Thrones, which received a mix of positive and very critical reviews. Possibly, Sheeran was sick of receiving the negative comments and decided to leave the social media site, or maybe it was because of this Buzzfeed article highlighting “24 Tweets Ed Sheeran Will Probably Delete Soon.” Or maybe was something he had been meaning to do for some time.

On Instagram, meanwhile, Sheeran seemed in good spirits as he shared a photo of him and his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn “climbing mountains in Peru,” as he captioned it.

Fans reacted to Sheeran’s departure from Twitter mostly with sadness, with the occasional detractor sharing a snide GoT-referencing remark.

