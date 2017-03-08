Ed Sheeran Denies Ever Dating Taylor Swift, But He Did Hook Up With Her Friends

Plus: Sheeran reveals his plans to put together a “superpop” boy band, in Rolling Stone cover story.

Onstage, pop singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is known for performing romantic songs based on personal experiences, but offstage, his relationship history is a bit more mysterious.

Sheeran has known his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn since high school, but before the pair started dating in 2015, the singer said he hooked up with a few of Taylor Swift’s celebrity friends while opening for her Red Tour.

“Taylor’s world is celebrity,” Sheeran told Rolling Stone for his brand-new cover story. “I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy. … I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, ‘How the f— did that happen?’ ”

TMZ reported that Sheeran dated Swift as well, but he vehemently denies those claims. “I found that aspect quite lazy journalism,” he told Rolling Stone. “There wasn’t any truth to it whatsoever.”

Although Swift and Sheeran only see each other a handful of times a year now, they’ve remained close and Sheeran said he’d like to do a stadium tour where they perform each other’s songs for a night. He added that it’s been frustrating to watch people criticize her. “She’s omnipresent because she’s the most famous woman in the world, so she can’t make the decision to not be in the press,” Sheeran told Rolling Stone. “I always stick up for Taylor.”

Besides performing with Swift, Sheeran plans to create a boy band in the future and is currently auditioning members. He has already written multiple songs for them to perform together.

“Really, really decent. Superpop, but obviously credible,” Sheeran told Rolling Stone of his boy-band plans. “I’m gonna put three or four boys together and do all the songs, take them on the stadium tour with me.”

