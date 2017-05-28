Eminem Donates To Manchester Victims’ Fund

In the wake of the terror attack that left 22 people dead and many more injured at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Eminem has made a charitable donation to the victims and their families.

Taking to Twitter, Marshall Mathers used his enormous platform, with more than 20 million followers, to encourage fans to do the same. “Join me in helping Manchester victims & their families, Make a donation to the @BritishRedCross and @MENnewsdesk,” he tweeted.

Em linked to the same JustGiving page that Ariana linked to yesterday (May 26), when she told fans she would be returning to Manchester for a benefit concert. At press time, the crowd-funding page has raised over $2.2 million.

After sharing the link, the Detroit wordsmith also teased a capsule collection for The Eminem Show, which is set to commemorate the 15th anniversary of his third major label album. The ad features old, broken down television sets, and footage from his Eminem Show videos while the “Cleanin’ Out My Closet” instrumental plays in the background.

Since its release, The Eminem Show has sold over 10 million units and spawned hit singles like “Without Me,” “Superman,” “Sing for the Moment,” and the aforementioned “Cleanin’ Out My Closet.” The LP’s capsule is due “soon.”

