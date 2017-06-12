Fabolous Receives Key to Brooklyn

On Sunday (June 11), Fabolous was awarded the key to Brooklyn by New York borough president Eric L. Adams.

The special ceremony took place at the Celebrity Path at Brooklyn’s Botanical Gardens, as the Brooklyn rapper humbly thanked all of his hometown supporters for their contributions to his success.

“Had the honor of being presented the Key To Brooklyn from Brooklyn Borough President @bpericadams today,” Fab wrote on Instagram. “Still crazy to me that I’m being honored by the place that birth, raised, & made me who I am today. Thank You Brooklyn.

Fab’s brother, Paul Cain, penned a heartfelt message for his Street Family brethren on his Instagram, as well. “Brooklyn Honored My Brother Today. He Was Given The Key 2 The City. He Came From The Projects, He Came From Nothing, He Came From The Bottom! 2 All The Youth, Let This Be Your Motivation,” he began. “You Can Be SuccessFul 2, Just Work Hard & Stay Focused! 2 Say I’m Proud Is An Understatement!! I Love You Bro, Keep Winning!”

In addition to his key to Brooklyn, Loso’s name was engraved on the Celebrity Walk, along with legendary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Take a look at Fab’s grand day below.

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM