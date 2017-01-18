Fat Joe Signs Management Deal With Roc Nation

After squashing his long-standing beef with Jay Z (the two feuded in the late ’90s), Fat Joe has signed a management deal with Roc Nation, according to a press release. The Terror Squad rapper joins the roster’s hefty list of artists, which include The LOX, Yo Gotti, Wale and DJ Khaled.

The announcement comes shy of a month before Joey Crack’s forthcoming joint album with Remy Ma, Plata o Plomo, is slated to arrive Feb. 17 via RNG/Empire.

Fat Joe and Jay Z made amends on wax when the Brooklyn rap mogul hopped on a remix of Joe and Remy Ma’s “All the Way Up,” which hit No. 9 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs last June. The Bronx duo’s street hit also scored two Grammy nominations for best rap performance and best rap song.

“I turned down some really, really, really big names for the remix,” Fat Joe told Billboard last May. “Like, the biggest guys on Earth but was just like, ‘Yo, I wanna keep it New York.’ So hopefully I win on my roll of the dice, but I’m excited for the city.”

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM