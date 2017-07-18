Finalists Draw Positions For Soca Royale

The defending monarchs will be out the blocks early in both the Sweet Soca and Party Monarch competitions when they meet the eight other finalists seeking to dethrone them at Soca Royale.

Lil Rick will perform first in the Party Monarch competition, while Edwin Yearwood will take the stage in position number three in Sweet Soca.

The artistes drew their positions moments ago live on CBC TV8’s Festival Stage.

PARTY MONARCH

1 – Lil Rick (Energy)

2 – Mikey (Feting and Brass)

3 – Faith (Run It)

4 – Ras Iley & Grynner (D 2 Ah We)

5 – Blood (Leggo)

6 – Ramases Browne (Fowl Cock)

7 – Mistah Dale (Soca Famaleez)

8 – Peter Ram (Upside Down)

9 – Saffiyah (Tun Up)

Reserve – Kirk Browne (Shake)

SWEET SOCA

1 – TC (Paradise)

2 – Shaquille (Collateral)

3 – Edwin Yearwood (Winner’s Circle)

4 – Nikita (Carry Festival)

5 – Marzville (Give It To Ya)

6 – Lil Rick (Blessings)

7 – Sanctuary (Pick Me Up)

8 – RPB (Boat Ride)

9 – Marvay (Antidote)

Reserve – Fadda Fox (Good Ole Days)

CREDIT: LOOPNEWSBARBADOS.COM