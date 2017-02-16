Future Talks Social Media Hiatus, Going Back to ‘Underground’ Music & Self-Titled Album

This week, Future announced his self-titled album (due Feb. 17) after being on a year-long hiatus. A day before officially unveiling his new effort, the Atlanta rapper sat down with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe to discuss his social media hiatus, the making of his new Future album and his relationship with producer Mike Will Made-It.

Social Media Shutdown

After he unplugged his social media handles last month, Future shifted his focus from the Internet to his music: “Everything started coming together when I shut down the

The Thought Process For Future

For Future, his self-titled album will be his first since his 2016 effort EVOL. In hopes of recapturing the same allure of his humble rap beginnings in 2010, Future returned to his underground ways. “I feel like I just wanna go back to being more underground,” the rapper explained. In addition, he’s using this project to “just reconnect with the fans.” He also plans to show traces of his artistry pre-Pluto. “They wanna hear that Pluto talk,” he said.

His Album Cut “Super Trapper”

During his interview with Lowe, Future spoke on his album track “Super Trapper,” a record that speaks on “taking an average person and making them a superhero.” To sum it up, if “you trapping, I’m doing it times 10,” he explained.

His Future Hendrix Project

For years, Future teased his fanbase with the idea of a Future Hendrix project. According to him, this album will find him morphing into his rock-star alter-ego, sans the guitar. “I wanted to do it right,” he said of the project. He added: “They’re weren’t ready. They wanted me to be ratchet.”

On His Relationship With Mike Will Made-It

In 2015, Future and Mike-Will Made-It teased the idea of joining forces for their joint mixtape Ape Sh-t. Future told Lowe that he hasn’t pressed Mike Will because he understands the amount of work the heavyweight producer has on his plate. “You don’t wanna smother his whole sound,” he said. “I wanna be able to give him his own space.”

