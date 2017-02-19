Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Blake Shelton on ‘Tonight Show’

Gwen Stefani appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Wednsday night (Feb. 15), looking like a disco queen in a sparkly mirror ball-esque dress. But when it came to the topic of conversation, all she wanted to do was talk country — because of her beau, Blake Shelton, of course.

“Let’s just talk only about Blake, because he’s so awesome,” the singer gushed to Fallon. After discussing his first time trying sushi and Fallon’s venture milking cows with the country star, Stefani joked that Shelton is “quite miserable when he’s not in the woods or in camo.”

Among other things, Stefani also discussed taking Shelton to Disney Land for what was his first trip to the famed theme park. “He won’t do the rollercoasters,” she revealed, suggesting that it was “almost a deal-breaker” for her.

Stefani will be returning to The Voice for Season 12, where she’ll be reunited with her guy on the set where they fell in love. The season premiere hits NBC Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM