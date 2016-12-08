Hennessy Artistry Rocks the Oval

Hennessy Artistry 2016 powered by FAS7STAR in association with FLOW was the place to be on Saturday night if you wanted to enjoy a night of sweet melodies and high energy performances. The night’s line-up featured Bajan supporting acts such Don Trent, Marvay and Cover Drive while Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Tarrus Riley & American Soul/R&B singer Lauryn Hill headlined the concert.

After the audience was warmed up by the opening acts, came the main course of the night’s menu and this was delivered beginning with a groovy performance from reggae front runner Tarrus Riley who rendered a string of his hits but his song She’s Royal really got the crowd moving.

Following Riley’s riveting set, it was time for the highly anticipated featured act; Lauryn Hill. Greeted by a sea of applause, smiles and excited screams, Hill made her way gracefully to the stage outfitted in a bright pink skirt, white blouse, black leather jacket, dark shades and a diamond necklace; to say she was dressed to impress would be an understatement. With this said, she wasted no time in getting her set underway and in fine voice she conveyed many of her popular records from “The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill” era such as “Everything Is Everything”, “When It Hurts So Bad”, “Forgive Them Father”, “Final Hour” and her ever popular number one hit “Doo Wop (That Thing)” most of which were arranged slightly different to give them a more modern feel while staying true to the essence of the original recordings.

Closing the night’s proceedings were Beenie Man and Bounty Killer who inspired and brought the hype. Kicking off the first half of the last portion of the show was Bounty Killer who was a crowd favourite. Finally, “The King of the Dancehall” Beenie Man blessed the stage with his presence. In his dynamic performance, the highlights were his old school tunes “Old Dawg” and “Let Him Go” and his 2010 hit “I’m Drinking/Rum & Red Bull”.

CREDIT: LOOPSNEWSBARBADOS.COM