Ice Cube Signs to Interscope Records, Will Re-Release ‘Death Certificate’ With Three New Songs

Though Ice Cube’s hands are pretty full with the planning of his final installment of Friday and the inaugural season of his BIG3 basketball league, his love for music still remains a priority. On Thursday (May 25), Interscope Records announced the signing of the West Coast legend to their label.

“We are thrilled to announce that Ice Cube has joined the Interscope family,” states John Janick, Chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M in a press release. “He’s obviously one of the legendary figures in hip-hop…that’s a massive statement on its own, but he’s so much more than that. Cube has an incredible body of work, and as a fan I’m honored to welcome him to the label.”

The first project that will come out under Cube’s new deal will be the 25th anniversary of his sophomore album Death Certificate. Released in 1992, the controversial project was lauded for its candor and sheer aggression. Death Certificate: 25 Anniversary Edition will drop June 9 with three new songs, including “Only One Me,” “Dominate the Weak” and “Good Cop, Bad Cop.” The latter will serve as the lead single. Pre-orders for the album will begin June 2.

In addition to Cube’s forthcoming project, he’s prepping for his BIG3 basketball league, as it will kick off next month. To promote its inaugural season, on Tuesday, Cube issued out a challenge to LaVar Ball — the boisterous father of NBA prospect Lonzo Ball — while on the basketball court. After netting a 4-point shot on video, the N.W.A legend dared Ball to follow suit and drill a 30-footer. If Ball succeeds, Cube will reward him by purchasing 10 pairs of Lonzo’s signature shoe ZO2s.

“Callin out @Lavarbigballer for @thebig3 #4pointchallenge! Make the 30ft shot and I’ll cop 10 pairs of #bigballerbrand,” Cube wrote on Twitter. Over the past several months, Ball has garnered media attention due to his outlandish remarks. With bold statements like, “Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one,” to “I’ll tell you right now, [Lonzo] is better than Steph Curry to me,” Ball has been chastised by numerous outlets for his comments.

Still, the founder of Big Baller Brand could strike gold if he accepts Cube’s challenge and drains the four-point shot. With Lonzo’s ZO2s costing $495 a pair, one shot could make them $50,000 richer. As for the UCLA star, he’s slated to be a top three pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Earlier this month, he flexed his rap skills when he rapped over Drake’s More Life track “Free Smoke.”

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM