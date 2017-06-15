Jay Z Goes on Twitter Spree Thanking Influences After Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

“Salute to anybody who made a song to feed their family or just vent.”

Jay Z became the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday (June 15) and following his induction took to Twitter to thank his many influences.

In a series of nine tweets over an hour-span, Jay Z — who rarely uses social media — thanked dozens of fellow artists including Rakim, 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G., Nas, J. Cole, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, Lauryn Hill, Nicki Minaj, De La Soul, Eminem and plenty more.

Almost comically, Jay Z kept continuing the thanks with new names he had forgotten the time before, making comments like “this shit hard.”

“Salute to anybody who made a song to feed their family or just vent,” he wrote.

He also called out Tee Grizzley for making what he called the “best song out,” presumably speaking of the Detroit rapper’s “First Day Out” (or possibly one of his newer singles “”Second Day Out” or “From the D to the A” featuring Lil Yachty).

Jay Z went on, promising he was “not drunk” and thanked many others, including former President Barack Obama with a link to the 44th commander-in-chief’s video speech welcoming the rapper into the Hall of Fame. In the video, Obama says he’s pretty sure that he was “the only president to listen to Jay-Z’s music in the Oval Office.”

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM