JAY-Z’s Daughter Blue Ivy Rhymes on ‘4:44’ Bonus Track

As we know, Blue Ivy Carter was born into a musical family, so it should come as no surprise that there are a few talent genes swimming through her veins.

Through her daddy JAY-Z‘s additional track from his 13th studio album, 4:44, we get a glimpse into the 5-year-old’s chops as a budding rapper in her own right.

In “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family,” the tiny spitter raps her heart out in 45 seconds in a pretty adorable verse

While the clip’s fuzziness makes it a bit difficult for us to articulate what B.I.C is saying, there’s no doubt she’s slaying the scene and giving these girls a run for their money. Expect to see her name next to Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj next year as a BET Best Female Hip-Hop nominee. Mark our words.

4:44 was released to more retailers on Friday (July 7).

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM