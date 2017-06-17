Jay-Z’s Mysterious ‘4:44’ Project Gets Release Date

Jay Z’s 4:44 has a release date.

On the heels of album rumors and a mysterious black-and-white trailer, the project is set to drop June 30 exclusively on TIDAL.

Posters have appeared in Hollywood showing Jay Z’s name and 4:44 with the release date, according to HipHopDX. However, it is still unclear what 4:44 means, causing speculation to arise.

Earlier this month, album rumors sparked when 4:44 posters popped up in New York. During the NBA Finals, a trailer for the project — be it album, film, both, or otherwise — appeared on television and online. It credited Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danny Glover.

Hov hasn’t released a new album since 2013’s Magna Carta…Holy Grail. However, he has reportedly been working with several artists, including his wife Beyoncé, Damian Marley, Zaytoven, and Swizz Beatz.

It’s been a big week for Jay Z. Yesterday, he entered the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Plus, he and Queen Bey are expecting twin babies any day now.

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM