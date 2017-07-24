Justin Bieber Cancels Rest of Purpose World Tour

Justin Bieber has canceled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour, the singer announced on his website earlier Monday (July 24). The tour was being promoted by AEG Presents.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts,” the statement reads. “Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

Bieber had 14 shows left on the tour, mostly stadium dates, with Vic Mensa, Migosand Martin Garrix opening various shows. Bieber was next scheduled to play July 29 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas and then on to the Rose Bowl (Aug. 5) in Pasadena, California. After additional dates in New York, Denver, Minneapolis, Boston and Toronto, Beiber was scheduled to play two shows at Ajilnomoto Stadium in Tokyo (Sept. 23-24), as well as dates in Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore.

The “Sorry” singer’s last show was in London’s Hyde Park, following a whirlwind global tour that included a dozen dates throughout Europe, as well as shows in South Africa, India, Israel, South America, Australia and New Zealand.

Bieber has not yet commented on social media or explained the cancellation to his fans. Reps for the singer have not provided an explanation for why the final dates of the tour have been dropped.

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM