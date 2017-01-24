Justin Bieber Says He Can’t Listen to The Weeknd’s ‘Wack’ Music

While The Weeknd and Selena Gomez‘s relationship status is unsure right now after the two were seen cozying up recently, Justin Bieber has made one thing clear: He’s not a fan of the singer née Abel Tesfaye’s.

When TMZ asked Bieber whether he can listen to The Weeknd’s music, the pop superstar replied, “Hell no I can’t listen to a Weeknd song. That shit’s wack.”

The Weeknd and Gomez, Bieber’s ex, were photographed in an embrace sharing a kiss earlier this month, sparking romantic rumors. The two have not publicly announced anything, but speculation grew when The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.

Watch it here: