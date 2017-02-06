Katy Perry Is Creating a Shoe Line

For the Footwear News Jan. 30 issue, pop sensation Katy Perry graced the cover with an exciting new business venture.

While Perry has stayed busy accruing Grammy nominations and eight No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, she was also researching for her very own shoe line.

In the cover feature, Perry tells Footwear News about her journey to becoming a shoe designer. “[Footwear] was a part of me that needed to be carefully created and developed, and I had to weigh a lot of my options,” Perry says of her meetings with Tommy Hilfiger and Vince Camuto and Italian factory visits. “I want to learn a lot, master it and become a serious contributor in the fashion world.”

For her shoe line, the pop star partnered with fashion and entertainment management company Global Brands Group and works with former stylist Johnny Wujek for creative direction. Perry emphasizes her signature whimsical fashion sense in her line with bunny-faced flats, mules with Cuban cigar-shaped heels, and aesthetic influences from her love of outer space.

The singer also emphasizes the importance of economic access — after all, Global Brands predicts her global market will be as young as 16 years old — and retails her shoes in a range from $59 to $299. “Everybody has more important things to spend their money on — whether it’s their children, or their family or their health,” Perry tells Footwear News. “At the end of the day, your personality shouldn’t be so expensive to display.”

So far, retailers Lord & Taylor, Amazon.com, Macy’s and Zappos will officially carry Perry’s collection.

