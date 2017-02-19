Kendrick Lamar & ScHoolboy Q Receive Platinum Certifications

Kendrick Lamar and ScHoolboy Q have both received platinum certifications for “Alright” and “Studio,” respectively.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, both the TDE labelmates’ singles surpassed sales of 1 million as of last Friday (Feb. 10).

Lamar’s “Alright” peaked at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2015 and was featured on his Grammy-winning album To Pimp a Butterfly, which is also certified platinum.

Q’s “Studio,” featuring BJ the Chicago Kid, climbed to No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2014 and is included on his LP Oxymoron, which has also become certified platinum.

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM