King Bubba FM Lights up Crop Over 2017 with Illuminate

It was the first full stage production from King Bubba FM and he has set himself a high bar to beat in years to come.

Illuminate, in association with SLAM 101.1 FM and Baje International, featured a lineup of local, regional and international performers and DJs who brought nothing but great vibes to a packed Copacabana venue last night.

Hitting the stage at 1:30 a.m., King Bubba kicked off the live performances with his 2017 release, ‘This Is The Life’, as sparklers and confetti lit up the night sky.

His set moved smoothly on and he was joined by Nikita to perform the ever-popular Tequila, before leaving her onstage to deliver her own solo hits, including the controversial ‘De Same Way’.

Peter Ram, Lil Rick, Stiffy all repped the 246 in their usual masterful fashion – commanding the stage and the crowd who sang, jumped and jammed along to their many hits. Peter Ram added the special touch of going into the crowd for his monster hit, ‘All Ah We’.

The production moved seamlessly from one performer to another, leaving patrons no opportunity to lose energy or interest. During the few breaks between acts, comedian and social media sensation, Majah Hype, kept the crowd entertained in his role as host.

The man of the moment, King Bubba, took the stage at several intervals throughout the night allowing the audience to sip from the Rum King’s barrel of hits such as, ‘We Want Drinks’, ‘Calling in Sick’, ‘Whole Night’,’ Tequila’ and new releases for Crop Over 2017, ‘Drunk Day’, ‘No Sober’ and ‘Welcome Home’.

An elated King Bubba told Loop backstage that he was pleased with the reception he received on stage, as well as the turnout to the event.

“The event was amazing! The turnout was awesome! Shout outs to everybody that supported me for my first event. I can’t wait to bring something even bigger next year!”

The FM Band did not miss a beat all night and the dancers of Trident Productions and Riddim Tribe brought extra flair to the performances with their sharp, energetic and exciting choreography. They accompanied many of the acts, including headliner King Bubba, Nikita, Peter Ram, Sekon Sta and Ricardo Drue.

A high-energy Sekonsta worked the stage and had patrons “partying like a celebrity” as he performed ‘Kings and Queens’ which landed him in the International Soca Monarch Finals earlier this year, along with his other popular tracks.

Meanwhile, the ‘Professional’ ‘Vagabond’ Ricardo Drue gave a solid performance of his slew of hits, including ‘Stamp Yuh Name’ and the just-released ‘The Break-Up Song’, bringing an end to the live acts for the show, which ended just before 4 a.m.

