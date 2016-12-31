King Bubba FM wins Best Soca Music Video of the Year (Male) with his hit track Whole Night

A Slam 101.1 FM personality is once again in the winner’s circle. King Bubba FM continues to have a fantastic career in the soca arena by just adding Best Soca Music Video (Male)for his hit song Whole Night. The video was filmed and Directed by SCENES ENTOURAGE FILMS in collaboration with 13 DEGREES NORTH PRODUCTIONS INC.

It was a special night at Tzar as the SAO Soca Awards Ltd. presented the 13 Annual International Soca Awards in a different style.

Specially invited VIP guest. PNM Deputy Political Leader, Party & Election, Joan Yuille Williams was in attendance. The Party/Fete atmosphere kicked off at 10:30pm, there were performances by young and up coming artists, Rock, J Love, MDG & Joda also had special appearances by Voice & Aaron Duncan.

The night was full of excitement as the winners were announced. Voice and Patrice Roberts top the night walking away with 4 iSA’s each. Snakey ended the cearomeny with a few of his hits and yes he had the crowd in a frenzy. DJ Daz then took over turning the Afete Party to a FETE carnival vibes to the end. There were lots of photo up and interviews, the event was photographed filmed by FUTURISTIC.

2017 iSA heads to Las Vegas.

Here’s the list of winners…..

1. Best Soca Compilation Riddim Of The Year

Groove Theory Riddim (Barbados)

2. Young Soca Artist Of The Year

Aaron Duncan (T&T)

3. Male Soca Chutney Artist Of The Year

Ravi B (T&T)

4. Female Soca Artist Of The Year

Patrice Roberts (T&T)

5. Best Groovy Soca Artist Of The Year

Voice ‘Cheers To Life’ (T&T)

6. Soca Writter Of The Year

Voice ‘Cheers To Life, Unforgettable, People (T&T)

7. Best Up-Tempo Soca Of The Year – Female

Spectrum Band feat. Lorna ‘The Fox’ Freeman

Left Right Stop Wukup (St. Thomas)

8. Best Soca Music Video Of The Year

King Bubba ‘Whole Night’ (Barbados) – Male

9. Soca Chutney Song Of The Year

KI ‘Same Gyal Twice’ (T&T)

10. Best Soca Music Video Of The Year

Patrice Roberts ‘Old & Gray’ (T&T) – Female

11. USA Soca Artist Of The Year

Lyrikal (NY)

12. Soca Duo Or Group Of The Year

5 Cloud ‘whole Place Shell Down’ (Grenada)

13. Best Groove Soca Of The Year – Female

Patrice Roberts ‘Old & Gray’ (T&T)

14. Male Soca Artist Of The Year

Voice (T&T)

15. Soca Song Of The Year

Voice ‘Cheers To Life’ (T&T)

16. International Soca DJ Of The Year

Privite Ryan (T&T)

17. Female Soca Chutney Artist Of The Year

Sasha Melody (Florida)

18. Best Soca Chutney Music Video Of The Year

KI ‘Same Gyal Twice’ (T&T)

19. Chutney Soca Band Of The Year

Karma (T&T)

20. Soca Producer Of The Year

Red Boyz ‘ Bam Bam, All Ah We, Old & Gray’ (Barbados)

21. Best Soca Colabartion Of The Year

Kerwin Dubois ft. Patrice Roberts ‘Unforgettable’ (T&T)

22. Best Up-Tempo Soca Of The Year – Male

Hypasounds ‘ How She LIle It’ (Barbados)

23. Soca Band Of The Year

Kes The Band (T&T)

24. Wildcard Soca Artist Of The Year

Arthur Allain (St Lucia)

25. Soca Remake Of The Year

Bunji Garlin ft R. City ‘Take Over Town’ (T&T & VI)